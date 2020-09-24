Commuters using the Cairo bridge will have to wait a little longer for two-lane traffic to return.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is extending the completion date for work on the U.S. 51/U.S. 60/U.S. 62 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge to Oct. 25.
According to the cabinet, extending the duration of the work zone with one-lane traffic and an 8 foot, 6-inch load width restriction is required to complete bridge deck and joint replacement work.
The target completion date was Oct. 1. Extending the date to Oct. 25 is mainly due to a delay in fabrication of steel for new finger joints for the bridge deck, the cabinet said.
Since work started in early-June, the work zone has created delays of up to an hour during peak travel periods at the Ohio River crossing between Wickliffe and Cairo, Illinois, the cabinet said.
KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said extending the completion date means travel challenges will continue for daily commuters and cross-country travelers.
“This is not what any of us wanted to hear,” KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat stated. “However, this maintenance work is designed to get the 84-year-old structure in optimum condition as we move toward construction of a new bridge in the future. This also extends the work on into fall harvest season, creating an additional challenge for farmers who haul grain across the river.”
Work on the bridge started in June with one-lane traffic. The bridge was closed to all traffic during much of August to allow substantial improvements to the roadway along the Kentucky approach embankment. During the roadway work, the contractor continued with placement of a concrete deck overlay and replacement of joints on the bridge structure.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” Bridge serves as a north-south connector for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois.
