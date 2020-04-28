Gabe Parker pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in the Marshall County High School shooting that claimed the lives of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt. His plea agreement came with a recommendation of life in prison. Parker is set to be sentenced on June 12.
Check paducahsun.com or tomorrow's paper for details of the hearing.
