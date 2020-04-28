BREAKING: Parker pleads guilty

Gabe Parker (left), accompanied by defense attorney Tom Griffiths, pleads guilty Tuesday to two counts of murder, eight counts of first-degree assault and six counts of second-degree assault related to the Jan. 23, 2018 Marshall County High School shooting that claimed the lives of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope.

 By DAVE THOMPSON | The Sun

Gabe Parker pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon to two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault in the Marshall County High School shooting that claimed the lives of Preston Cope and Bailey Holt. His plea agreement came with a recommendation of life in prison. Parker is set to be sentenced on June 12.

Check paducahsun.com or tomorrow's paper for details of the hearing.

