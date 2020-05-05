Mayoral candidate George Bray says he now wants the Paducah’s multi-million dollar recreation/aquatic center project canceled.
Bray shared the stance Sunday on his campaign’s Facebook page, in response to the city’s decision to suspend a $1.1 million design and construction management agreement with Lose Design for 88 days. Officials cited economic concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Manager Jim Arndt shared options with elected officials, including contract suspension, cancellation or continuing as is. After getting input, Arndt temporarily suspended it. Construction documents are about 50% completed on the approximately 61,000 square-foot facility.
Suspension pushes its potential construction start to January or February 2021. The city plans to update its five-year operating pro forma to see what the numbers are after the pandemic, Arndt reported.
“The city’s leadership, once again, does not acknowledge the overwhelming opposition of the aquatic center nor demonstrate awareness of the significant long-term impact the pandemic will have on the city’s financial capacity,” Bray said, in the post. “Instead, the mayor and commission continue to focus on the hope that the aquatic center can be built.”
He said the commission missed an opportunity to “do the right thing” and cancel the project.
Bray believes a 1% insurance premium tax increase — effective July 1 — should be rescinded. The city voted in November to raise it from 6% to 7%, which was to generate an estimated $700,000 annually and help cover debt service on $20 million in general obligation bonds. The bonds are intended to fund the project’s construction and equipment costs.
If that can’t be done, or the city isn’t financially able to do that, he thinks the bonds should be used on another project, such as stormwater issues.
Bray’s recreation/aquatic center stance has evolved, as he previously voiced concern about negative sentiment from the community, its financing and spoke in favor of pausing the project. He said Monday there was a time when he felt the project “could be salvaged” if it was resized and financed differently, but the pandemic has changed that.
“All assumptions are out of date,” he said. “Nobody knows what the future is going to be and so, I guess, what I feel is that ... it’s something that we need to do the right thing and cancel the project.”
Harless and Abraham respond
Mayor Brandi Harless made a statement Monday on her personal Facebook page, in which she said she thinks it’s clear both of her opponents turned what’s “meant to be a community project” into a political controversy. In recent weeks, she has described the project as delayed due to the pandemic and thinks it’s “wise” to pause, citing economic and financial uncertainty.
“Your city leaders (staff, mayor, city commissioners) have spent nearly two years vetting and creating this project to build a state-of-the-art facility that would serve to elevate the health and longevity of our friends and neighbors in the place we all live and work,” she said, in the statement.
“We have consulted with health care professionals, past city leaders, interested citizens, national experts, professional bond counsel and local businesses to define and to initiate a project that would serve this community far into the future.”
Harless said decisions made by the city commission and staff have “never been taken lightly.”
“Jim Arndt had the authority to make the decision to postpone the completed designs of this project, but because he is a strong, conscientious leader, chose to ask for input from his cohorts on the commission,” she said. “This move by the city manager will allow us to step back and use a data-driven decision making process, instead of an emotional one.”
Meanwhile, Commissioner Richard Abraham said he’s glad Bray changed his mind on the project.
“Wise people can do that,” he said. “That’s what we do.”
Last week, Abraham explained he didn’t support suspension for 88 days, but rather the whole project, noting the economic situation and operational figures were based on a better economy. Abraham said he asked the city manager to find out steps for redirecting the bonds.
“I don’t think we should do the project,” he said. “ … God knew this pandemic was coming and maybe that’s why we were fortunate enough to get a $20 million bond to help us through that, if we use it wisely,” adding the future is financially uncertain for municipalities.
Abraham said he doesn’t know, when asked for thoughts on rescinding the tax increase, and that it was intended to create $700,000 in cash flow, regarding the bonds.
“That’s originally what it was used for — whatever we were going to use the bonds for. You don’t have to use it for the aquatic center,” he said. “It takes a little doing to change that, but it can be done. You look at it now, that 1% insurance premium tax may help us stay above water. So, we’ll have to see about that.”
