The body of the man authorities say killed two hunters near Reelfoot Lake in northwest Tennessee has been found, authorities said Saturday.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the body of David Vowell, 70, of Martin, Tennessee, was recovered around 3 p.m. in the waters of Reelfoot Lake, near the area of a shooting incident.
His identity has been confirmed and an autopsy will be performed in Nashville, authorities said.
Vowell was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths Monday of Chance Black, 26, and Zackery Grooms, 25.
Authorities say a third person hunting with the victims told them Vowell asked to hunt with them and then for unknown reasons, shot them. No motive has been revealed.
