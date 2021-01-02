The Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday identified a Ballard County man as the person whose body was found near the 47 mile marker on Interstate 69 South on Friday.
The body of Andrew E. Blakey, 25, of Barlow, was found Friday morning after Marshall County authorities were alerted around 8:45 a.m. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office sent the body to Louisville Friday for an autopsy.
Marshall County Coroner Michael Gordon said he’s awaiting pathology and toxicology results to determine a cause of death.
Authorities reportedly found no one else at the scene or any vehicles nearby when they arrived to investigate Friday morning. Law enforcement had released no other information as of Saturday evening.
