DRAFFENVILLE — A man was found dead in a ditch Friday morning off Interstate 69 at the Draffenville exit, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.
Capt. Jason Lane said that at 8:46 a.m. Friday the dispatch center received a call about the body. Lane said the cause of death is under investigation. It’s unclear if anyone else was involved.
Family members have not been notified and the name of the man has not been released, Lane said.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office said the man was in his mid-20s. His body was taken to Louisville Friday for an autopsy.
No one else was found at the scene and no vehicle was nearby, Lane said.
— WPSD Local 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.