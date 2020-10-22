Members of the Paducah School Board have no current plans to call a meeting about the possible resignation or firing of Superintendent Donald Shively after a photo of him in blackface surfaced online.
Board chairman Dr. Carl LeBuhn, board member Dr. James Hudson and board vice chairman Dr. Felix Akojie would like to see Shively continue as superintendent.
Shively revealed he disclosed a photo existed of him in blackface to the board in February 2019. Shively said the fallout of blackface photos surfacing of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prompted him to tell LeBuhn the photo existed. Lebuhn said he directed Shively to tell the entire board about the photo.
“After our discussion and amongst all the board members, they found his disclosure of the information detailed,” LeBuhn said. “I think they found it honest, they found him sincerely apologetic. It just didn’t seem congruent with the photo.”
The board members said they never saw the photo in 2019. Shively only described it to them. Publicly revealed Tuesday, the photo shows Shively in a Paducah Tilghman High School shirt, a gold chain, fake gold teeth, a do-rag and in blackface.
LeBuhn was elected to the Paducah Board of Education in 2005, elected vice-chair in 2008 and chairman in 2014, and is currently up for re-election.
Board member Dr. James Hudson, elected to the board in November 2016 and also up for re-election, said all board members had a chance to discuss the disclosure, and came to a final consensus.
“I have to forgive. As a pastor I have to forgive,” Hudson said. “I have to understand that we all do things. We all make choices that are sometimes bad choices and not taking a long look at who it will offend, who it will hurt.”
Shively said the photo was taken in 2002 while at a Halloween party. He was a teacher and football coach in the Paducah Public Schools system when the photo was taken.
Akojie, first appointed to the board in June 2003, then elected in November 2003, said he wouldn’t change the decision he made in 2019 not to reprimand Shively.
“I don’t believe he was being racist, and when he presented the whole thing to us he was very sincere to us,” Akokie said.
Both LeBuhn and Hudson expressed some regrets about not disclosing their knowledge the photo existed with the public in 2019.
“If disclosing that, if doing something differently earlier would have helped prevent some of the anger that’s out there now, I would say, yes, I wish we would have handled it differently at that time,” LeBuhn said.
LeBuhn, Akojie and Hudson all condemned what was in the photo, but said they don’t believe Shively is racist.
“Maybe we should have said something as a board. I don’t know,” Hudson said. “I felt at the time we were discussing it, while I felt the act, what he did, was wrong, I also felt it was something in his past.”
The Kentucky Department of Education said they were made aware of the photo on Wednesday.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said in a statement, “The use of blackface is highly offensive and unacceptable for any person to use. I, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Board of Education condemn such actions and the detrimental effects they have on our communities and schools.”
When asked about possible investigations into Shively or the school board, KDE said the Education Professional Standards Board is charged with reviewing all complaints against certified educators for possible discipline against an educator’s certificate.
School district superintendents are hired by the local board of education. The board of education is elected by taxpayers. If the board chooses to fire Shively, it will take four out of five members to vote for his termination.
Akojie said he would not vote to terminate Shively due to the strides he’s made for the district and particularity African-American students.
“He has made efforts to improve the number of African-American students who graduated college and who are career ready,” Akojie said.
The Kentucky Department of Education 2019-20 report card of the district shows the four-year graduation rate for African-American students has increased overall since Shively’s tenure. The report shows Paducah Tilghman High School’s college and career readiness rates are one of the highest in the region.
LeBuhn said they had to consider Shively’s contributions to the district, but do take the photo and its implications to students and staff seriously.
He said, as a board, they have to see if there are any other forms of reprimand for Shively outside of termination. Their next steps, he said, will take consideration of the community’s reaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.