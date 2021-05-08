LA CENTER — For the first time, Ballard Memorial High School has gone over the 20-point mark on the ACT.
All Kentucky high school juniors take the test every spring; this score was made by last year’s junior class, those who will graduate this month.
“Yes, they took the test on Tuesday last March,” said BMHS Principal Leslee Davis, “and on Friday, we received word that the governor was suspending in-person classes because of COVID. We barely got all of our make-up tests in.”
Davis gives all credit for the record high score to the students, and their teachers. “This group of students was really good about taking all of the preparation seriously,” she said. Teachers used ACT-type questions for bell-ringers, then went over the answers with students so they’d know the kind of thinking that was required for a correct answer.
The Four Rivers Foundation also helped, she said, by bringing in seminars on test-taking and doing practice tests with students. Davis said that teachers were able to use the data from those tests to help them determine where students needed additional instruction. “It really helped them learn ‘how’ to take the tests,” she added.
The 20-point mark had been a goal of Davis’ since she became principal in 2015. Students have improved from a five-year low of 18.7 in 2016. They almost got there in 2018, with a composite of 19.9.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.