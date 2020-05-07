Bloom and gloom: Florists taking Mother's Day sales hit

Spring is usually a good time to be in the flower business.
School proms and formals, weddings, graduations and — this Sunday — Mother’s Day bring a boom time for florists everywhere.
This year florists are just hoping the holiday keeps their business from wilting under the financial stress of COVID-19.
A lack of foot traffic due to enforced retail shutdowns combined with the decline in the number of funerals as well as both area hospitals — as well as many regional nursing homes — not accepting flowers have driven down regular business.
Paducah’s Riverside Wholesale Florist stocks retail florists and event planners locally and regionally from St. Louis, Missouri, to Clarksville, Tennessee, and they’ve seen business drop across the board.
“We haven’t had near the business we usually do because most of our customers are shut down,” general manager Clay Smith told the Sun.
The wholesaler ordered its Mother’s Day flower stock around the time the shutdowns started so this has been a scary time for the business, which has had to throw away or donate around $26,000 worth of product since March 23.
Retail florists also are struggling.
“It’s just a huge loss for us right now, but we’re just trying to do the best we can,” said Abbey Shelton, owner of Paducah’s Rose Garden Florist — one of Riverside’s local customers. “This business is family owned and has been for almost 35 years now. I’m just trying to make sure that it survives.”
Rose Garden, Shelton estimated, is on track to get about half of the normal number of Mother’s Day orders. She’s had to operate on the fly instead of preordering flowers like normal.
“Typically I order everything in advance (for Mother’s Day). This year I didn’t order a single thing in advance because I didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “There’s just no manual for this. It’s been real tough.”
A few blocks over, on Kentucky Avenue, Rhew Hendley Florist is in a similar boat.
A week that normally brings about 1,000 orders had, as of Wednesday, brought only 200.
“It’s a lot slower for a Mother’s Day,” Rhew Hendley owner Linn Eller said. “It’s going to be down. No question about it. There’s no way that it can be the same amount.”
Eller’s shop normally stocks the gift shops at both Baptist Health and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, both income sources that haven’t been available to her since the pandemic started. Her shop has been operating at around 15% of its normal weekly sales totals since March.
In midtown, Sara Falder’s Flower and Furbish — like all of the other florists — has been trying to figure out the best way to make orders easy on their customers, especially with their limited staffing during the pandemic.
“We’ve spent a lot of this time in the previous few weeks updating our website and making it very comprehensible … doing things we haven’t always done in the past because people could just pop in,” she said. “This holiday is going to be maybe one of our last chances for a little while at least until fall to have a large amount of money coming in at one time.
“It’s just a different beast right now.”
Not being able to have a full staff has had Falder feeling like the shop is as busy as ever, even if the orders aren’t coming at the same pace.
“It almost feels like a Valentine’s Day Jr. People right now want to support small businesses, and that feels really good, so we’ve kind of had an outpouring of orders,” Falder added. “People can’t go out to dinner or see them or gather or anything, and buying flowers is one way that they can show the love still.”
Smith — down at Riverside — is hopeful that, should social distancing mandates stay in place for an extended period, flowers will become part of how we show affection from afar.
“If it goes on where we can’t see each other in person, it’s going to become really important that we let our friends and family know that we love them with some kind of gesture other than just a phone call,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of things that are gong to be different for everybody, but the business of sending or receiving flowers will stay pretty steady.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.