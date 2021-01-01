The first day of the year means new goals for the American Red Cross in Paducah.
Friday is the second day of its four-day Holiday Heroes Blood Drive at Concord United Methodist Church in Paducah. Representative Anthony Tinin said their goal is to collect 160 pints of blood.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created challenges for them, with fewer sponsors able to host blood drives.
“We really need to have a steady turnout, you know, all four days to help overcome some of the challenges of the holiday season. ... People are busy, there’s other schedules going on, people out of their routine,” Tinin said.
“A lot of times, not enough people take the time to donate blood, so it’s really important for people to come out for this event and help those in need.”
The organization has had dozens of people donate over the past two days, roughly 60 on Thursday and more than a dozen on Friday. Still, it needed a strong finish to meet its goal.
One of those volunteers was Mark Wood, who made his 80th donation Friday.
“Today is a good day to start the new year giving blood,” said Wood, 69.
He worked for United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC), now the Department of Energy-Paducah Site, for 32 years. Wood always made a point to give.
“It’s just been a good trip. I hadn’t had any regrets during any time, or any problems with giving, never been sick after I gave. My arm doesn’t hurt, it’s just routine work,” Wood said.
Wood hit a milestone this New Year’s Day, one praised by Tinin.
“A 10-gallon mark is quite a significant mark. That means that he’s taken the time over the years to donate 80 times, and that’s a lot of commitment, a lot of dedication,” Tinin said.
“If you started with a goal of donating 10 gallons of blood and you donated every single time you could — it would take you well over 10 years to do that.”
Wood is proud to know he has helped saved lives and asks everyone to do the same.
“You don’t have to give every time.” Wood said. “I didn’t give every time I had a call, you know, some other things got in the way ... When I got time free, (I) signed back up.”
The blood drive started Thursday and ends Sunday.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Concord United Methodist Church on Hinkleville Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.