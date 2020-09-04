The rose may be the Queen of the Garden, but it is the iris that gives us such a multitude of colorful flowers that it was named for Isis, Greek goddess of the rainbow. There is a variety suited for every location. It is easy to grow, requires slightly acidic well-drained soil, and 6-8 hours full sun with some afternoon shade. It is susceptible to common garden pests that are easy to control except the iris borer.
The borer is the most destructive pest and rapidly spreads. The only cure is to dig and destroy, as an iris enthusiast sadly learned this year when the borer invaded one of her three beds of 200.
The borer symptoms include dark-streaked and ragged foliage, caused by the borer as it emerges from the ground, feeds on spring foliage, then bores into the foliage, opening it to bacterial soft rot that emits a foul smell. The pink grubs proceed to dine on the rhizome, further causing rot.
In the spring, tiny caterpillars emerge from the ground and climb to new foliage, where they bore into it and, by mid-summer, into the rhizome. By late summer they emerge as moths and lay eggs on the iris, followed by pupae returning to the soil. August through October, female moths lay their eggs at the base of old iris leaves and debris, where they winter over.
Once damaged iris is found, dig and destroy. Do not replant in the same bed, as not all eggs will be found. Treatments are most effective if timed right. When new foliage is 6-8 inches, treat with a bio-insecticide and late winter with beneficial nematodes.
Purchase from reliable growers and starts from friends whose iris is clean. Inspect before planting, no matter the source. If borer is found, inform the sources so that they do not spread the borer.
THINGS TO DO• 15-Minute Gardening — Cut blackberry lily stems to the foliage. Save seed by cutting the pods off and placing the black seeds into a self-closing plastic bag with a small handful of powdered milk or scatter in another location.
• Garden — To dry sap-dripping perennials, cut the stem at an angle, plunge the stem into boiling water for 10 seconds and then ice water to stop the sap from bleeding.
Discard summer worn plants and plant mums. Vary the flower shape, size and color for a quick pick-me-up. Feed roses one last time and remove black spot leaves from plant and ground. Add water-soluble fertilizer to container-grown plants.
• Lawn — Continue to mow and edge as needed. Replace the mower blade to mulching blade. Runs in the yard or garden are due to rodents seeking nematodes. Work into the ground blended onion tops and peels where runs appear.
• Trees and shrubs — Check trees for damage by Tropical Storm Laura. Pick up sticks and remove hanging limbs not attached and saw those still hanging into undamaged wood. Do not coat with sealant. Powdery mildew is not harmful to lilacs this time of year, but if it bothers you, apply rose herbicide.
• Vegetables — Cease fertilizing perennial herbs to allow to prepare for winter dormancy. Get a head start on insects and disease next year by removing spent plants. Do not add diseased plants to the compost. Pot up herbs to grow indoors this winter. Society garlic seed is very viable. Cut stems, deadhead and/or dig to control its spread.
EVENTS• Sept. 15, 1 p.m., Fall Vegetable Garden Workshop on Facebook Live and Zoom. Participants will receive a kit for fall planting. For reservation, call 270-388-2341, Lyon County Extension Service.
• Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fall Harvest Market at the Icehouse Gallery parking lot, 120 N. Eighth St., Mayfield. It is a grab and go with mums and pumpkins for sale.
