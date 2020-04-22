A Benton man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly stealing a truck on Friday from another man who was delivering groceries to a home on Ashbrook Avenue.
Tracy Walter told police about 4 p.m. Friday that he was delivering groceries to the home and returned to his 2003 Ford Ranger pickup truck parked outside. He said a man — later identified as Michael Cash, 34, of Benton — came out of the home, shoved him, jumped in his truck and fled.
Police recovered the truck a short distance away and released it to Walter. A resident of the home told police Cash had been released from Keeton Correctional facility earlier in the day.
Cash was arrested early Saturday after he returned to the Ashbrook Avenue home. He was charged with second-degree assault and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
