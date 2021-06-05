Among the trends this year is that of edible flowers as ingredients in our foods as well as garnishes. Flowers as garnishes or ingredients have been used by ancient cultures, and no more so than during the height of the Victorian period that put so much emphasis on the “Language of Flowers.”
Today’s trend of using petals and whole flowers is following restaurants’ trend of placing greater focus on Farm to Table fresh food grown locally, and a resurgence in home gardening. The latter is due in large part to isolation caused by COVID-19 and younger people learning to garden.
We eat as much with our eyes as much with our taste buds. A so-so meal is easily made appealing with the addition of colorful petals sprinkled on salad, in the meal or as ice cubes in summer drinks.
A few words of caution: Not all flowers are edible. Not all parts of a flower may be edible. Never pick plants that have been sprayed with chemicals or gathered along the road, or from a florist or nursery. Food safe edible flowers can be ordered online, however.
Whether fresh, chopped, garnish or as an ingredient, petals are the most used part of any flower. A few flowers are known for their tasty battered or stuffed buds as well. Whole flowers such as pansy, violet, miniature roses and lavender are most candied to decorate desserts and salads.
Dried and ground calendula and marigold petals are substituted for the more expensive saffron in oriental dishes. Frozen whole or chopped petals ice cubes are the easiest use of petals. Hibiscus ice cubes would add cranberry and citrus flavor to any summer drink. Use a minimum of chopped up petals, as hibiscus can be acidic.
Go online for edible flowers lists: thespruce.com, All About Edible Flowers; botanicalinterests.com/produce/Edible-Flowers-Article.
Books: “The Edible Flower Garden” by Rosaline Creasy; and “Edible Flowers: From Garden to Palate” by Cathy Wilkinson Barash.
Next week, recipes and which flower to use.
THINGS TO DO“To be successful, the first thing to do is to fall in love with your work” — Sister Mary Lauretta, teacher and author.
Stretch before working in the garden, and drink water before, during and after. Spray clothing and head covering to ward off ticks and other insects. Cover your head to prevent ticks from getting in your hair. They jump from branches as well as climb up on you. Ticks will survive shampoo, so comb your hair with a fine-tooth comb. Ticks do not survive 15-20 minutes in the dryer, however.
• Garden — Remove daylily spent blooms at night. To keep hydrangeas from wilting after cutting, recut stems at an angle, dip in hot water for 1-2 minutes. The best time to cut hydrangeas for drying is August to October. If soil drains well, water annuals and perennials to encourage bloom. Do not be concerned if perennials do not constantly bloom as do annuals. They just like to take a breather to regroup. Both like regular feeding. Water the plants the day before if applying a granular fertilizer so that the nutrients will be readily accepted. Fill in vacant sunny areas with Osmunda, Interrupted and Royal ferns. The latter prefers protection from mid-afternoon sun.
• Lawn — Reverse the mowing pattern with each mowing for more even growth. Depending on the mower, it will give the lawn a striped pattern. This month, change the mower blades.
• Trees and shrubs — For a quick, easy and generally longer lasting arrangement than all flowers, cut a few branches of shrubs flowering and with interesting foliage. Select branches that need cutting to control their shape and size. Stake newly planted trees, particularly those that are shallow rooted or top-heavy. Use only two straps to allow for some movement that actually will help strengthen the roots and tree.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.