Sonya and Michael Williams, along with their sons Ty and Drew Williams, pose Thursday afternoon on a "Despicable Me"-themed hay bale installation set up at the family's property in the Bayou community of Livingston County. The second ever "Bayou Bluff Bales" features fall or other themed hay bales the public can check out at 741 McMurray Road, between sunrise and sunset until Nov. 2. If people are led to do so, the family is accepting donations or canned goods on behalf of the Helping Hands food pantry in Smithland. It raised more than $1,100 and collected over 500 cans last year.
top story
'Bayou Bluff Bales' back again
- BY KELLY FARRELL kfarrell@paducahsun.com
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tilghman, Mayfield meet for 107th time; Mustangs head to Bowling Green
- Former Fernwood Homes now Lone Oak Villas
- Trial set in case against former Paducah restaurant owner
- Mayor candidates weigh in on Paducah's Southside
- Mustangs Bradley earns Sun Player of the Week honors
- 'Bayou Bluff Bales' back again
- Drive-through flu shots, COVID testing planned
- Robber allegedly poses as Sun employee
- Man accused of inappropriately messaging underage girl after multi-agency effort
- Jewelry theft suspects sought
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
© Copyright 2020 paducahsun.com, 408 Kentucky Avenue Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.