Sonya and Michael Williams, along with their sons Ty and Drew Williams, pose Thursday afternoon on a “Despicable Me”-themed hay bale installation set up at the family’s property in the Bayou community of Livingston County. The second-ever “Bayou Bluff Bales” features fall or other themed hay bales the public can check out at 741 McMurray Road, between sunrise and sunset until Nov. 2. If people are led to do so, the family is accepting donations or canned goods on behalf of the Helping Hands food pantry in Smithland. It raised more than $1,100 and collected over 500 cans last year.

‘Bayou Bluff Bales’ back again

 KELLY FARRELL | The Sun

