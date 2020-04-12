While the impact COVID-19 is having on the commercial aviation industry is presenting challenges for Barkley Regional Airport, it may also be providing opportunities, airport officials said.
Earlier this week, the airport board approved a resolution to increase its line of credit from $100,000 to $300,000, among the steps taken to deal with a decrease in passengers and revenues due to the coronavirus pandemic.
At the same time, the board is proceeding with plans for a new passenger terminal to take advantage of federal grant opportunities available this year that could help significantly lower the local funds needed to complete the project, estimated to cost $35 million.
“We are aggressively trying to move forward with the terminal because there is some 100% (funding) money available,” airport board chairman George Bray said.
“We think by utilizing this 100% money that it can save the community up to half a million dollars.”
Bray said the board is working off terminal project cost estimates from a consultant study done in 2011.
That, along with the complicated formula on what the Federal Aviation Administration can and cannot pay for, makes it difficult to determine the exact total cost of the project and the community’s share of that cost.
Bray said he was encouraged by an FAA official who noted that a lot of medium- and large-sized airports are slowing construction projects due to economic concerns related to COVID-19, which could increase the airport’s chances to take advantage of the available funding.
In an update at Monday’s airport board meeting, Bray said the estimated cost of the project is $35 million, with the FAA covering about $25 million.
With the $5 million the state of Kentucky has agreed to contribute, and the approximately $500,000 savings this fiscal year, that would leave an approximate $4.5 million shortfall, Bray said.
To that end, he and airport executive director Dennis Rouleau discussed the bid process for the available federal funding and continued efforts to “right-size” the overall project this week with the contractors for architectural services and civil engineering.
That discussion included, “How we can bring this project in as close to $30 million (using FAA and state funds) or whatever we currently have funding for,” Bray said.
Despite the current COVID-19 challenges, Bray believes the airport will continue to play a key role in the region.
“We service west Kentucky, west Tennessee, southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,” he said.
“I’m confident, at some point, commercial air service to Paducah will return to somewhat normal levels and the investment in a new terminal is still critical for economic development opportunities in our region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.