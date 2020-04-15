Barkley Regional Airport has been awarded just over a million dollars, part of $77.2 million allotted for grants to 55 Kentucky airports as part of the overall Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The Paducah airport will receive $1,086,134 in grant funds, which come through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.
Barkley Regional Airport will use the funds “to help fill in the gap brought on by the massive loss of revenues the airport has suffered due to lack of traveling passengers related to the pandemic,” Dennis Rouleau, executive director, said.
Rouleau thanked U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, along with fellow Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and 1st District U.S. Rep. James Comer, in helping to obtain funding.
“This grant will enable us to continue to maintain staffing levels and assist with daily operations to get us through until the recovery process begins,” Rouleau said.
“We look forward to things returning to normal, and seeing our friends and neighbors flying through their local airport again.”
As part of the same CARES Act grant funding, Fulton Airport, Mayfield Graves County Airport and Kyle-Oakley Field in Murray will each receive $30,000.
The Princeton-Caldwell County Airport will receive $20,000, and airports at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park and Lake Barkley will each receive $1,000.
The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport will receive the largest grant among airports in the commonwealth at $42,899,066.
Kentucky’s network of airports drive the economy and support good jobs, McConnell said.
“As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure,” he said.
“When this crisis is over, our commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight.”
