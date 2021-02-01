BARDWELL — Lindy Henley, of Columbus, was recognized Jan. 24 at the Bardwell VFW Post 5409 Denver Hudgens as being the oldest active member.
Henley, who recently turned 93, attended with his wife, Louise.
The Post is named in honor of Denver Hudgens, who was involved in the cavalry that was to take the Philippines back from the Japanese. Killed by bomb shrapnel, he was the first from Carlisle County to die in World War II.
It was an afternoon of celebration, recognition, and remembrance, as the Bardwell VFW Post 5409 was celebrating 75 years. The post was started Jan. 24, 1946, following WWII.
“We don’t get any money from the state or federal government, it’s strictly from donations, but we’ve got a lot of good friends, and every time we call on them, they always help us out,” Commander Joe Cissell said.
Carlisle County Judge-Executive Greg Terry, Bardwell Mayor Phillip King, Terry Polivick, Burke Mantle, Steve Draper and Harold Byassee were just a few of the many mentioned in appreciation by Cissell.
The Bardwell VFW Post, a nonprofit, also hosts a breakfast, normally the third Saturday of every month from 8-10 a.m. as part of its fundraising efforts. Donations are welcomed.
The Bardwell VFW’s charitable work has included paying electric bills for those in need, food donations, helping families at Christmas and in many other ways.
The veterans, who gave not only during their time in the service, also know personally what it means to go through times of distress, with some of the darkest memories permanently etched in their minds.
Cissell, a Vietnam artillery veteran, has belonged to the Bardwell VFW Post since 1970. He said he had never met a veteran who did not deal with PTSD.
Cissell said when he was a child growing up in Bardwell, he recalled leaving church one day with his family, getting in a car that was most likely bought from Beardsley Chevrolet, and as they drove by the VFW building, his mother said something to the effect that was where the drunks got together to hang out. Perhaps it was, Cissell said, as those men gathered to battle the demons in the form of memories that only other veterans could comprehend.
“If you haven’t been in combat, you don’t know what it’s like. They tried to hide those nightmares, bad dreams, and seeing people killed. They were trying to drown out those memories,” Cissell said.
Today, the Bardwell VFW Post has a new image. It is their goal to help people in need, and like the essay contest they held, provide positive, educational experiences for young people.
