Imaging services at Baptist Health’s Strawberry Hills Imaging and Lab, 2670 New Holt Road, will be temporarily suspended starting today.
However, the lab will remain open, and the hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Outpatient imaging services are available at the Baptist Imaging Center, 2705 Kentucky Ave., on the hospital campus. The center’s temporary hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information, call Sondra Waltmon at 270-415-7242.
