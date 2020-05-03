Baptist Health Wound Care has once again earned national recognition from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The center, which celebrated its four-year anniversary during the COVID-19 crisis, is one of only 32 in the country to earn the President’s Circle Award for clinical distinction and operational excellence.
Patients with wounds are some of the most vulnerable, averaging three to four chronic conditions. Data has shown that patients suffering from untreated wounds are 20 times more likely to end up in an emergency room or admitted to the hospital.
Baptist Health Wound Care is accepting referrals for patients who have not had an onsite evaluation by a referring provider.
Patients with diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, skin tears, burns and wounds not showing signs of improvement in 30 days have received care from Baptist Health Wound Care.
During the coronavirus crisis, the center’s clinical teams have reached out to patients regarding treatment adherence and worked with them on flexible appointment scheduling options.
