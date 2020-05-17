Paducah, KY (42001)

Today

Light rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 61F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.