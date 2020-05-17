Baptist Health Paducah is loosening visitor restrictions to allow one visitor at a time for most patients, beginning Monday.
In March, the hospital began limiting visitation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then suspended visitation last month in accordance with state recommendations. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has now eased those guidelines to allow for some visitation.
Visitor restrictions are part of the infection control measures taken by Baptist Health for the protection of patients and staff. Anyone who enters a Baptist Health facility must wear a mask at all times, and be subject to a COVID-19 screening, including having a temperature taken.
The hospital will allow one visitor for the following:
• Surgical patients.
• Inpatients (those admitted or currently in a hospital room): Visitation hours are 6 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
• Critical Care: One visitor may visit for a limited time, as determined by administration and the clinical house supervisor.
• Emergency Department: One person may accompany the patient, but must wait until the provider requests assistance for patient assessment or agrees the visitor may wait in the room with the patient.
• Maternity Services: One spouse or partner may accompany the laboring mother to Labor & Delivery and the postpartum unit.
