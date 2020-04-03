Baptist Health Paducah has temporarily reduced operating hours of its two outpatient imaging centers, in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic and Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to suspend elective procedures.
The Strawberry Hills Imaging location, 2670 New Holt Road, has reduced hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and temporarily suspended Saturday hours.
The Baptist Imaging Center on the hospital campus will reduce its regular hours to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, beginning Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.