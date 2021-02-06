Baptist Health Paducah will begin accepting COVID-19 vaccination appointments next week.
The hospital announced that beginning Monday morning, people 70 and older can visit www.ScheduleYourVaccine.com to make appointments.
The online portal is the only way to request appointments at this time. Baptist Health said calls to the hospital will be referred to the webpage. However, Baptist Health said it’s “evaluating other options for scheduling.”
On Wednesday, vaccinations for people 70 and older will begin. Baptist Health previously said the clinic will be inside the Barnes Auditorium at the Carson-Myre Heart Center. But in a news release Friday, the hospital announced the clinic’s new location is in the education meeting rooms at the rear of the Larry Barton Atrium, near Outpatient Lab and Imaging.
Anyone with an appointment must walk in through the first floor of the atrium to be screened, the hospital said.
Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health, said the hospital will be getting 500 vaccine doses a week. The shipments will be increased to 1,000 a week when it’s time for second doses.
Baptist Health said although appointments slots are expected to fill quickly, cancellations may happen, so the online portal will be updated to reflect new openings. The hospital is reminding people not to call the main switchboard to make appointments, since that can cause delays for other patients trying to reach the hospital for emergencies.
“Baptist Health recognizes how vitally important these vaccines are, especially for those age 70 and older,” said Baptist Health President Chris Roty in the news release. “We will administer the vaccinations as quickly as possible, but getting to everyone who wants one will take time. Please be patient as the demand for vaccine greatly exceeds the current supply. We expect it may take several months before we are able to transition to Phase 1C. This is just the beginning of our vaccination efforts, and more appointments will be made available as we continue to get shipments of vaccine.”
Baptist Health said patients who arrive more than 30 minutes early for their scheduled appointments will need to wait in their cars, in order to facilitate social distancing.
Baptist Health is one of three regional vaccination sites in west Kentucky. The other two locations are the Mercy Health Paducah Medical Pavilion and the CFSB Center at the Murray State campus. All appointment slots have been filled at Mercy Health, while the Calloway County Health Department is setting up appointments at the CFSB Center.
