Effective Thursday, Baptist Health Paducah is suspending visitation, with limited exceptions.
While these temporary restrictions may be difficult for patients and their loved ones, the hospital is taking these necessary steps to protect patients and staff from COVID-19.
No visitation for the following:
• All patients diagnosed with COVID-19 or not yet ruled out for COVID-19.
• Emergency Department.
• Inpatients/Critical Care.
• Surgery/Cath Lab.
• Outpatient diagnostic and screening procedures.
• Outpatient Oncology treatment settings and Radiation Therapy.
• Baptist Health Medical Group locations: Exceptions allow a single caregiver for dependent patients, children under 18 and end-of-life patients.
There will be limited exceptions, allowing one healthy visitor or companion for:
• Dependent patients and patients under age 18 (must be a parent or guardian)
• Maternity/Labor & Delivery: One support person may accompany the mother to L&D and postpartum room.
• NICU: Mother and support person (two bracelet holders).
• Hospice or end-of-life patients ( one or two family members 24/7)
• Clergy: Allowed for end-of-life/hospice patients.
Those allowed to visit or accompany a patient will be screened prior to visitation, which includes having a temperature taken. All visitors must wear a mask.
Visitors may wait in their car and utilize Skype, video chats and phone calls via the patient’s personal devices. Alternative means of family/patient communication include electronic means (FaceTime via iPads and/or phone calls) will be facilitated by the staff and physicians.
For the latest information on Baptist Health Paducah policies and response to COVID-19, visit BaptistHealth.com.
