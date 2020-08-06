Baptist Health Paducah has been recognized as a high performing hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings from U.S. News & World Report, now in its sixth year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about their care.
Baptist Health Paducah earned a high performing rating for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and also in heart failure, in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes. High performing is the highest rating that U.S. News awards for that type of care.
For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions. Fewer than one-third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating.
The rankings will be published in the “Best Hospitals 2021” guidebook, available in stores Oct. 6.
