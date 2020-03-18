As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around Kentucky, the nation and the world, Baptist Health Paducah has opened McCracken County’s first testing site for the disease.
The site, which opened Wednesday, is not a walk-in clinic. Patients must be referred for testing by Baptist Urgent Care or their primary care provider, a Baptist Health representative told the Sun. The site will be testing referred individuals for other illnesses, like the flu, before using one of its COVID-19 tests.
“All of our efforts with regards to testing have been based on testing folks that are showing signs or symptoms of infection, and rather than focusing on the number of tests it’s concerning the appropriateness of testing,” Baptist Health Paducah’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman said. “Given that (testing) is finite we have to take into consideration the presentation of the patient, that’s why we’ve developed protocols for appropriateness of testing.”
The most pressing requirement, Housman told the Sun, is that people go through the proper process in order to get tested. If a person shows signs of respiratory infection, they should call their primary care physician, who will ask the patient questions regarding their symptoms and other questions relating to a potential COVID-19 infection. If the patient qualifies, that doctor will then set up an appointment for that patient to the Baptist Health testing site.
An unreleased number of tests have been conducted at the site, though none have come back positive. The site currently has the resources to test about 1,000 people and is expecting to further its capabilities in the coming days.
People tested will not know their diagnosis right away. Tests conducted at Baptist Health will be processed at a commercial lab in North Carolina with results returned in about five days.
During a live address on Wednesday afternoon, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that eight new cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state — with the diagnosees being from Bourbon, Clark, Fayette, Jefferson, Kenton and Warren counties — bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35. One of the Jefferson County cases is an 8-month-old child.
To the north, Illinois reported a boom in cases with health officials identifying 128 newly confirmed cases Wednesday morning, bringing the total to 288.
• • •
Many Paducah businesses shut their doors early on Wednesday over public health concerns stemming from COVID-19 in accordance with an order Beshear issued the day prior.
The order included hair salons, gyms, theaters and other public facing businesses.
“Some of them may have been expecting it to happen especially after Monday’s announcement closing the restaurants and bars. I think that kind of put everybody on notice,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson said.
In light of these recent closures, Wilson and the chamber have been providing resources for area businesses and their consumers on www.paducahchamber.org. This ranges from how workers can file for unemployment insurance, Small Business Administration advice on applying for loans, updates on pending state and federal legislation related to businesses and COVID-19 and how to support local businesses in this time of crisis.
“Local businesses are the lifeline of our community,” Wilson told the Sun. “It’s important that we do everything we can to support them. We’re pulling together as a community. We’ll get through this and hopefully soon we’ll all be back out together celebrating and conducting business with each other and helping each other.”
Some businesses, ones that provide essential services, will remain open during this time. That includes grocery stores, gas stations, laundromats, vet clinics, hotels, food processors, warehousing and distribution and pharmacies. Restaurants adhering strictly to health guidelines may remain open as long as food is ordered as carryout, drive thru or via delivery.
• • •
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless participated in a State & Local Brief Call on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon with the White House, calling into a conference call including a wide variety of state and local officials as well as leaders of business organizations and government agencies from around the country.
“The kits for testing have been shipped and they’re hoping that we will be seeing an increase in testing across the nation over the next couple of days and weeks,” Harless told the Sun. “So that was good news to hear.”
Western Kentucky, Harless added, is still on the “preventive side” of the situation and hopes that efforts to limit person-to-person contact through social distancing and closings will enable the region to have fewer positive cases in the long run.
Local governments and institutions are continuing to adjust their operations and services offered in response to the pandemic:
• A release from McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer announced that all McCracken County government offices will be closed to in-person business for the general public effective today.
• Jailer David Knight announced the closure of the McCracken County Jail to the public Wednesday afternoon. Video visits will remain available as usual.
• Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan declared a local state of emergency Wednesday. O’Nan also announced in a release Wednesday that City Hall would be closed to the public starting today. For assistance with Mayfield City Services between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., call 270-247-1981.
• Ballard County Judge-Executive Todd Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday closing public access to its county government buildings and properties. His order also closed the recycle center to all household bagged garbage.
• Mike Miller Park in Marshall County will be closed to the public starting today.
• U.S. Census Field Operations are suspended for two weeks. The Census Bureau announced the change Wednesday afternoon. To date, 11 million households had answered the census questions.
• Baptist Health Paducah also announced that it would be tightening its visitor’s policy to significant others only for mother and baby care and only essential caregivers for minor children, dependent adults and end of life patients, which can be determined on a case-by-case basis.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19 from the state government, visit www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
