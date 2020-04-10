Baptist Health Paducah is temporarily reassigning some staff, furloughing others, and reducing pay for top leaders in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
Similar moves are being made across the eight hospitals owned by the Baptist Health system.
The total number of affected employees has not been finalized.
Baptist Health Paducah has approximately 1,980 employees. The Baptist Health system has about 19,500 employees in Kentucky and surrounding states.
“Like other hospitals across the country, Baptist Health is striking a delicate balance between maintaining a strong front line of skilled caregivers to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while grappling with the resulting drain on resources,” Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said.
“We are re-prioritizing and reassigning some staff to serve where needed most, which is at the bedside providing patient care, and in our communities identifying those at risk for COVID-19.”
Government efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, such as suspending elective surgeries and diagnostic tests, have changed business operations for area hospitals.
Also on Thursday, Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Murray Medical Associates announced expanded curbside testing for COVID-19.
Baptist Health, headquartered in Louisville, is implementing temporary unpaid furloughs across its hospitals, physician network, Baptist Health Medical Group, and its corporate headquarters.
“This is not a decision any of us wanted to make, but we must tailor our resources according to our current volumes,” Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty said.
“Our hearts are heavy during this time as we realize this will have a tremendous impact on so many, but we do not anticipate this being long term.”
The furlough includes employees in jobs that do not support caregivers or are not critical to COVID-19-related operations. Furloughed workers will be eligible for unemployment compensation, and remain eligible for medical benefits.
Pay for executive leaders will also be reduced by 15-20%.
