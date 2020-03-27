The Baptist Health Foundation has created a COVID-19 emergency assistance fund to help provide needed resources for patients and health care staff in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
People can assist by donating commercially manufactured personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, gowns and gloves, or make financial donations.
Only commercially made protective equipment is being accepted at this time. To donate, contact Lora Croley at 270-575-2851, or lora.croley@bhsi.com.
Donations will be used to support Baptist Health hospitals, physician offices, patients and their family members, and staff due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Funds may go toward supplies, treatment costs, patient assistance, employee assistance, capital equipment needs and other essential items.
