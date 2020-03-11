The evolving situation with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, prompted two local entities — Baptist Health and the city of Paducah — to announce potentially preventative actions Tuesday.
Baptist Health reported it has activated infection control protocols at each of its hospitals statewide until further notice to protect patients, staff and the community.
Meanwhile, the city has canceled its Easter Eggstravaganza, scheduled for March 30 at Noble Park.
The protocols implemented by Baptist include:
• Maternity and NICU: Only parents and grandparents will be allowed to visit the NICU. On the Mother-Baby and Labor and Delivery units, parents, grandparents and siblings without a fever or runny nose will be allowed to visit. The number of visitors will be limited to two at a time.
• All other adult units (non-maternity): Patients in Intensive Care Units (ICU), telemetry, medical or surgical patients and anyone having outpatient surgery or other procedures will be allowed up to two visitors at a time from immediate family.
• Clergy: Clergy are welcome for palliative care, emergent and hospice care patient family support, along with immediate family members only.
Visitors should remember to wash their hands with soap and water when entering and leaving patient rooms.
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches or respiratory symptoms should not visit.
“The well-being and safety of our patients and the community is always our top priority,” Baptist Health Paducah President Chris Roty said. “Our health care professionals are highly trained and ready to handle any kind of emergency.
“We ask that visitors adhere to these temporary restrictions so we can maintain the safest possible environment for everyone.”
The city’s parks and recreation staff made the decision to cancel the annual Easter event because it typically attracts more than 1,000 participants and adults.
“We do not want to do anything that could tend to exacerbate the possibility of spreading the coronavirus in our community,” Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson said. “Bringing more than 1,000 of our friends and neighbors together in relatively close quarters for the Easter Eggstravaganza could do just that.”
However, all is not lost, including the Easter eggs.
Parks and Recreation has a plan for the 15,000 candy-filled eggs that would have been used at the annual hunt. The department will offer the eggs in a free distribution to schools, churches and nonprofit community organizations for use at their smaller events.
Representatives of those organizations can call the parks office at 270-444-8508 to reserve eggs on a first-called, first-served basis. Eggs can be reserved in batches of 250 up to a maximum of 1,000 per organization.
After reservations are completed, parks staff will arrange the day and time for organizations to pick up their reserved bags of eggs.
