The Baptist Health Foundation Paducah board has raised more than $19,000 for its COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, and is asking the community to match that donation.
The fund was created three weeks ago to support Baptist Health, health care providers and staff, as well as patients and their family members, according to hospital officials.
Donations may be used for supplies, treatment costs, patient or employee assistance, equipment needs or other essential items.
Foundation Board Chairman Roy Riley said care providers “are putting themselves on the frontlines for our community” and need support.
Community donors had committed $9,000 in matching funds as of Thursday, officials said.
To make a donation, visit supportbaptisthealth.com or contact Lora Croley at 270-575-2851 or lora.croley@bhsi.com.
