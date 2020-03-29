Banterra Bank will host blood drives across the area through mid-April, the bank announced.
The schedule is as follows:
• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1650 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Plaza Dr., Carterville, Illinois.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8, 5200 Hinkleville Road, Paducah.
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15, 3151 Parisa Dr., Paducah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.