MARION, Ill. — Due to the critical food shortage, Banterra Bank is donating $50,000 to 20 food banks and pantries throughout Banterra’s footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri. The donation is made up of a $20,000 relief grant for COVID-19-impacted community need and $30,000 contribution from Banterra.
“As soon as we discovered the relief grant opportunity, we knew that we needed to apply and use the potential funds for area food banks and pantries,” said Jeff May, president of Banterra. “Supporting food-collection organizations is something we do every year with donations including collecting food in our branches throughout November and December. We knew in these unprecedented times, we needed to do much more than our normal contribution.”
With COVID-19, food banks are facing a two-fold issue with an increase in food demand and a decrease in food donations. The national nonprofit, Feeding America, surveyed its food banks in mid-March, and results showed 92% had an increase need for food, while 64% said food donations had declined.
Banterra is distributing the funds to food banks, pantries and related food-distributing charities that serve the communities within their footprint. Those receiving donation include the Family Service Society in Paducah.
In 2019, Banterra provided nearly $775,000 through sponsorships and donations, as well as nearly 5,000 pounds of food to local charities and approximately 3,000 volunteer hours.
For information, call 866-BANTERRA (226-8377), or go to www.banterra.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.