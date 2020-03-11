A Ballard County woman faces a gun-related charge after she allegedly purchased a handgun for a convicted felon in February. It resulted from a joint investigation between Ballard and McCracken County sheriff’s offices.
Courtney R. Ferguson, 28, of Bandana, was arrested Friday and charged with fraudulent firearms transaction, a Class D felony.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office detectives were notified March 3 by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office about a possible illegal purchase of a firearm at a McCracken County business, according to a news release.
On Feb. 21, BCSO deputies pulled over Kevil resident Lance Dakin, 31, for a traffic stop and recovered a handgun and suspected marijuana.
The release stated they also found evidence that Ferguson bought the handgun the day before for Dakin, who is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess firearms. BCSO deputies did a followup investigation that showed Dakin was present with Ferguson when the handgun was purchased.
MCSO detectives and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents continued the investigation and, based upon the investigation, a warrant was obtained for Ferguson’s arrest. Investigators arrested her at the Ballard County Court House.
“During the investigation at that point, Ferguson confessed to intentionally purchasing a handgun and providing it to Dakin, to which she knew was a felon and was not supposed to have a handgun,” the release stated.
The investigation is ongoing and more state and federal charges are expected.
