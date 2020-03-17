A Ballard County man faces drug charges after a Friday traffic stop, while a second man was arrested on a warrant.
Blake Pendergrass, 25, of Kevil, is charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine, first offense), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a truck on South Kirkman Road for a broken tail light March 13. A narcotics K9 was deployed during the traffic stop with “positive identification.” A search uncovered a backpack that contained what was suspected to be marijuana, methamphetamine weighing more than 3.5 grams, pipes and other paraphernalia.
The sheriff’s office stated Pendergrass claimed the backpack. He was the truck’s front passenger. Another passenger, identified as Jonathon Wissinger, 26, of Wickliffe, was arrested on a parole warrant (absconding parole).
Both men were booked into the Ballard County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.