Jourden Haynes is in his second year of studying industrial maintenance, a field that provides an array of potential careers for students.
Haynes, a Ballard Memorial High School junior, is this week’s Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week. He is the first student of industrial maintenance to earn the weekly honor.
Tom Curtsinger, in his first year of teaching the course at the Ballard Memorial Career and Technical Center after being a teacher at West Kentucky Community and Technical College, said the course includes studying pneumatics, hydraulics, electricity, motor controls and robotics.
“This gives somebody an opportunity to work in the industrial field,” he said. “They go anywhere from being a mechanic to being a programmer for an automated line where they use robots and a lot of automation.
“I’ve got a lot of kids who are thinking about going into HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) and work for private contractors. So, the opportunity to work for the service industry where they can do the hard work and background work — that’s what these kids are looking for.”
Haynes has also taken welding classes at the Ballard Memorial Career and Technical Center, and said the satisfaction of working with his hands is what drew him to those areas.
“I enjoy the fact that it’s hands-on and I can bring it with me out of the classroom,” he said. “I really enjoy wiring up PLCs (programmable logic controls) and creating the logic and the schematics for it and seeing it in action.”
Haynes said he has no set plans for after graduation, but is thinking about going to WKCTC to further his education.
Curtsinger said Haynes seemed uninterested in the course at first.
“Then I actually started to put his hands on the equipment and let his mind apply what he was doing,” he said. “That’s what happens to so many kids: they don’t get to apply what they learned in the classroom.
“When he got to apply what he’d learned, he started to really accelerate. He really started to show that he understood and actually became one of the class leaders.”
In his spare time, Haynes makes music through a digital audio workstation.
“I lay down the melodies, the drums, everything,” he said.
Haynes throws the shot put and discus for the BMHS track team. He is the son of Wendy and Jeff Haynes of Barlow.
The Ballard Memorial Career and Technical Center is on the campus of Ballard Memorial High School and services students from that school.
A story featuring the AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Student of the Week will run in The Paducah Sun each Friday through March 27 with recipients chosen by instructors and administrators at the seven area technical centers that serve students in the state’s 13 westernmost counties.
In addition to the Ballard County Career and Technical Center, this year’s 29 AGC of Western Kentucky Technical Center Students of the Week are chosen from the Caldwell Regional Career Center, Four Rivers Career Academy in Fulton County, Marshall County Technical Center, Mayfield-Graves County Area Technology Center, the Murray-Calloway County Area Technology Center and the Paducah Area Technical Center.
At the area technical centers, students are learning skills in areas such as industrial maintenance, welding, carpentry, machine tool technology, plumbing, automotive technology and electricity that will help them join the workforce upon graduation and help fill the need for skilled workers in the area.
A banquet will be at 6 p.m. April 23 at Marshall County High School to honor the Technical Center Students of the Week and to name technical center and overall Students of the Year.
