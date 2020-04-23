The last day of instruction for Ballard County schools will be May 1, as the Kentucky Department of Education is allowing schools to count each Non-Traditional Instruction day as a full seven-hour school day.
“With KDE’s change, we will reach the required threshold of 1,062 hours of instruction by that date,” Superintendent Casey Allen said. “The last day to drop off completed NTI packets will be Monday, April 27.
“Because so many families are counting on us, we will continue meal deliveries on our current plan (Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for five days of meals) through May 8. Our plan is to work with our community partners to see if some of them can fill the gap until our summer feeding program begins on May 26.”
Principal Leslee Davis said she had spoken to seniors last week about graduation.
“We want to recognize our seniors, who have worked so hard,” she said. “We will deliver caps and gowns next week, along with cords, stoles and other graduation dress. We are in the process of planning a virtual ceremony on May 15.”
