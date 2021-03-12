Ballard County Sheriff’s authorities arrested a La Center man, who they say was having sexual relations with a child.
On Wednesday, the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged sex crime by Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. With assistance from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began looking into the allegations.
Authorities learned that Timothy Tipton, 49, had allegedly been having a sexual relationship with a female child for at least the past four years.
Tipton also had been sending and receiving illicit photos of himself to the child, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Tipton was arrested on incest, third-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse charges. He was booked into the Ballard County Jail.
