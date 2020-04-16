Ballard County businesses can apply for up to $1,000 in local grant funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, if they meet a set criteria.
The Ballard County Fiscal Court and Ballard County Industrial Development Authority have released a local relief grant program for businesses, according to the Ballard County Chamber of Commerce.
Judge-Executive Todd Cooper said the fiscal court authorized $20,000 with maximum awards of $1,000 for businesses.
Businesses affected by executive orders related to COVID-19 can apply for up to $1,000 per tax identification number. Grant funds must be used for payroll, mortgage, rent or utilities.
The qualifying criteria for businesses are: It’s an operating business in Ballard County; it’s not a franchise or franchise-affiliated; it’s categorized as a non-essential business type that was required to stop or reduce operations due to Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive orders; and the business was open and operating before Jan. 1.
The application requires business tax identification numbers, fiscal information and details on any other federal or state grant a business may have applied for. Self-employed businesses can also apply for funding.
Funding is limited and grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. IDA will process the applications, Cooper said, and there is no application deadline at this time.
Applications need to be completed online and can be accessed at discoverballardcounty.com.
