There are two kinds of bad bugs: the sneaky ones that hide and those readily visible. The sneaky ones do damage before you are aware of it. At least the visible ones give us an early chance to control.
One of the readily recognizable is the Eastern bagworm’s distinctive bag hanging from susceptible plants.
When a male bagworm moth emerges, it is looking for a wingless female to mate with, as she will produce 300-plus eggs. The bag is more of an eyesore than destructive unless the bagworms continue defoliating. If defoliation reaches 80%, the plant will die. From a distance, the cocoon resembles a 1.5-2-inch pine cone open at both ends. The “pine cone” is both camoflage and protection over winter.
Bagworms are opportunists that can — and will — crawl to any available foliage, and they have been known to attach to a variety of inanimate objects. The damage to plants is when the larva spins a silk cocoon, and disguises it by cutting tender tip growth foliage from pines, red cedar, juniper, arborvitae and on occasion, deciduous locust leaves chewed to the veins.
Control is time sensitive. Bagworms feed for six weeks, early-May to early June, during which time natural and chemical controls are effective.
The most effective control is Bt (Bacillus thurgensis) timed to late spring-early summer emergence. In late July or August, use a carbaryl such as Sevin Garden Insect Killer (spray or concentrate).
Fall through winter, prune the twig beyond the bag and its silk attachment. Drop bags into dish-soapy water which will instantly kill the cocoon contents. Do not step on any bags found on the ground; it only disburses the eggs.
The best biological control is parasitic wasps. The best way to attract them to the garden is to provide a continual source of pollen and nectar. Plant alyssum, cilantro, dill and other herbs, and members of the aster family and composites. Asters include coneflower, cosmos, goldenrod, marigold, sunflower, tansy, yarrow and zinnia.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden folklore — If a cold August follows a hot July, it foretells a winter hard and dry.
• Garden — Remove leggy or spent plants in combination containers and replace with coleus, heuchera, sedum and include ornamental grass in larger containers. Plant fall clematis and colchicum. Divide oriental poppies. Fertilize asters and other fall-blooming perennials for the last time. Calendula, cleome, corn flower and nicotiana are self-seeders. Allow them to set and drop seed at their base. Scratch around the plants, gently press the seed in, then cover with a thin layer of soil. Save work and bending by letting daylily stems remain until dry enough that a gentle tug will separate them from the plant. Cut monarda to the ground to rebloom this fall. Spray crabgrass herbicide on a hot day for best results. Repeat 7-10 days later.
• Lawn — Grubs may be responsible for brown areas. Late spring and early summer are the best times to treat, but a grub control such as GrubEx may be applied now. It will not eliminate grubs, but there will be a smaller population next spring.
• Trees and shrubs — Pull vines from trees. Clear vegetation 3 inches from the trunk, mulch out to 3 feet and no more than 3-inches deep. Prune crape myrtle spent blooms and seed pods to force more blooms. Fertilize (10-10-10) until the end of the month to allow new growth to harden off. Reduce watering dogwoods, as they need hot dry weather to set next spring’s buds. Cut back wisteria.
• Vegetables — Check soil moisture, remove spent plants, weed, and plant a fall garden or cover crop. Plant ornamental peppers for fall color and to add seasoning to your food. Depending on how they will be used and the variety’s mature size, cucumbers may be picked at any stage. Check root vegetables’ seed packets for information as to when to harvest.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
