Azaleas are wonderful plants for the yard, as they provide a multitude of plant choices and thrive here. By planting a variety of azaleas, they welcome early spring with a wide range of color, size, form, and end mid-fall. Depending on the variety, some rebloom in the fall.
As lovely as an entire yard of one type of plant may be, it can be overwhelming, but by planting companions, azaleas are highlighted when blooming and during fall foliage color. That is the case of Randall Channell’s vast collection.
By adding companion plants, his collection is made more important and interesting. Companion ground covers protect azalea’s shallow roots, while complementary colors, sizes and shapes add depth to the landscape.
When asked what companions are best, he sent me a short list of his favorites, saying, “There are potentially hundreds of selections that make excellent companion plants to azaleas … I cannot imagine not having Japanese maples and dogwoods as backgrounds … in the spring (and) providing fall foliage color and winter interest of bare branches.”
For evergreen azaleas, plant the bare spots ferns whose fronds add flowing movement. For color, texture and shape, try variegated Solomon seal and hosta, Siberian iris, bleeding hearts and astilbes. Also, hardy primroses, though they are not as reliable here. Some winter-hardy fall-blooming camellias provide “late bursts of color … ahead of the first frost … fortunately, the buds survive early frosts,” he said.
For the native deciduous azaleas, Channell recommends vibrant red, yellow and orange coneflowers and tall flowering phlox for summer color after spring azaleas cease blooming. Ground covers such vinca minor (not aggressive vina major) and Creeping Jenny are low growing and low maintenance plants that also provide living mulch. I like pennyroyal that forms a flat mat. For early to late spring color, he adds daffodils and tulips in complementary and/or same color blooms as the azaleas.
Channell says that the above are “low maintenance and are very reliable with possibly the exception of the hardy primroses.”
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — A foul-smelling iris whose leaves are ragged and dark streaked are indications of iris borer, the most serious of the iris infestations. The only “cure” is to dig, destroy and not replant in that location.
Feed hummers with uncolored sugar (cane or beet sugar) water. Change every three days, more often if empty. Clean and rinse the feeder each time with vinegar water. Order plants that attract hummers to plant now for next year’s nectar producing blooms.
Plant garlic next to roses and other plants to deter insects and black spot. Plant garlic clove next to a rose, and it also deters insects from other plants. Plant the Easter lily deeper than the original plant.
Wear a tick barrier of panty hose under your garden pants, as they cannot get through the hose. Turn the hose inside out when removing them. Remove poison ivy by covering your hand with a plastic grocery bag, pull the bag over your hand and dispose of it without touching any part of the plant.
• Trees and shrubs — Continue to plant evergreens. Cut back seed clusters on crape myrtle and rain trees. Buckeye shell-covered seeds are beginning to drop. Pick them as they drop. It cleans the yard and prevents flying missiles when hit by a mower.
• Vegetables — Plants whose leaves are mottled, yellow, curled and/or show stunted growth may be the result of a virus transmitted by aphids. Destroy or spray with insecticidal soap if still abundantly producing. Evidence of the light green cabbage worm is holes in the foliage. Control by picking and destroying, or spraying with a Bt, such as Monterey Bt, every two weeks.
• Book — “The Unexpected Houseplant: 220 Extraordinary Choices for Every Spot in Your Home” by Tovah Martin, $22.95. Also available in paperback and e-book.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
