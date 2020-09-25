Autumn announced its arrival Tuesday when Earth’s axis tilted 23.5 degrees toward the Sun. It even feels like autumn with warm days and cool nights and a few days of summer not wanting to relinquish the season. Working in the garden is fun again with comfortable weather and new plantings, some to enjoy now while patiently waiting for spring bulbs to emerge. Of course, if you are not patient, save a few bulbs for a succession of forced flowers while planting for spring.
• Garden — Autumn is a great planting season replacing summer-tired annuals, planting colorful fall mums in a mix of shapes and sizes. Contrast with perennial pure white Shasta daisies. Plant a few each year, as they have a 3-4-year life span.
Remove bedraggled annuals and plant ornamental red, pink, or white kale and peppers. Place peppers in a pot and lift before a killing frost to bring indoors. The peppers are edible and hot. Save some of the seeds to start new plants in late winter or early spring. In a protected area, kale will “bloom” through December.
• Houseplants — Plant a succession of amaryllis for bloom now through January and even February. Force differences with the first layers of bulbs that bloom last, with each layer blooming earlier. Generally, the smaller bulbs bloom first with the largest blooming last.
According to the National Garden Bureau (NGB), houseplants not only add color during the winter, but purify the air and absorb odors — no need for artificial deodorizers, as some emit a light scent. NGB recommends Anthurium, Croton with its brightly colored foliage and smaller Stromanthe with darker green leaves with a purple underside, Lemon button fern (smells lemony when touched), and tall architectural Sansevieria that tolerates drought.
Children love airplane or spider plant for its name and ease of starting new plants from the shoots.
• Lawn — Before renovating the lawn, weed, especially nut grass. Its roots release a harmful chemical to surrounding grass and in flower beds. Continue to edge flower beds, walkways and English ivy that has escaped into the lawn. Mow liriope (monkey grass) to control it. In shady areas where grass is spotty, plant liriope. Be aware that it will take over if not mowed. In March, it dies back and is unattractive for a month as new growth emerges. There are areas I let grow naturally year-round including not mowing in March. The dying foliage mulches in, putting back nutrients into the soil.
• Trees and shrubs — Do not panic at the sight of inner conifer needles turning yellow or brown. They naturally drop the old needles in late summer. As arborvitae and false cypress age, they will shed starting about 2-3 years old when the old needles receive less light and air circulation. If yellowing is at the stem tips, it is time to consult with your UK Extension horticulturist.
Continue to plant trees and shrubs.
• Vegetables and herbs — Container plant cool season cilantro, dill, parsley for fresh herbs indoors. In transplant in-ground except cilantro. Grow in the same container, as it does not like transplanting. Plant broccoli, mustard, onion and radish. Add the sprouts to salads and sandwiches and as garnish.
Pick tomato hornworms (green with blue horns on its tail) and tobacco hornworms (red horns) from tomatoes and destroy. If either has rice-like beneficial egg sacks, place on the ground for the larvae to devour the caterpillar.
EVENTS
Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Fall Harvest Market, Icehouse Gallery, Mayfield. Park behind the building, 120 N. Eighth St. For more information, phone 270-247-6971.
Mid-October: Elk Bugling (Elk and Bison Prairie), Land Between the Lakes. For more information on this and other activities, visit landbetweenthelakes.com or phone 800-525-7077.
Oct. 14: 9:30-11 a.m., “Foodie Fun and Decorating with Herbs,” Missouri Botanic Garden, St. Louis. Register by Oct. 13 at missouribotanicgarden.org. For more information, phone 314-577-5100.
Reach Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist, at carolynroof02@gmail.com.
