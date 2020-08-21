A scam is circulating through the area involving a threat to cut off water or electricity services at your home, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
The scammer has contacted some area residents and identified themselves as an employee of a local utility company, the sheriff’s office said. The scammers tell the potential victim that they must pay a fee immediately over the phone or their water or electric service will be cut off in 30 minutes.
If you receive one of these calls, immediately hang up. If you believe you need to check the status of your account, contact your local utility company.
Scammers frequently use computer programs or apps to “spoof” their phone numbers, the sheriff’s office said. The number that calls you may appear on caller ID to be a phone number connected to a local utility company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.