McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in a recent burglary investigation where four motorcycles were stolen Tuesday from Four River’s Harley Davidson.
At 3:51 a.m., four suspects broke into the Four River’s Harley Davidson dealership located on Old Husbands Road, the sheriff's office said. Once inside, the suspects stole four new 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycles. Using video surveillance, the suspects were seen leaving the dealership while riding the motorcycles. The motorcycles were last seen on video ramping up and onto Interstate 24 west bound at Exit 11 being ridden by the suspects.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone that may have seen these motorcycles or has knowledge of this theft to report it. Anyone with information can contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719 or via the department Facebook page.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” form the Apple Store or Google Play. May also call 270-443-TELL (270-443-8355). Phones are answered 24 hours a day.
