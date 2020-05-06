A Kevil man who allegedly threatened Gov. Andy Beshear online faces a federal weapons charge after ATF agents reported finding guns and grenades in his home.
U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced Jeremiah Wooley’s arrest Tuesday.
Wooley, 25, is charged with possession of an unregistered destructive device.
Federal agents charged Wooley in late April after an investigation into alleged threats made against Beshear and Kentucky State Police troopers.
Officials said Wooley made the threats using a false name on a social media platform.
During the arrest, a search of Wooley’s residence turned up about 12 firearms, including a .50-caliber rifle, along with about 50 grenades, officials said.
Most of the grenades had been rendered inert or were novelty items. However, agents reported finding one that was capable of being reconstructed, along with materials and components to complete the assembly, such as black powder, time fuses, electric matches, ammunition primers, grenade spoons and safety pins.
If convicted, Wooley could face a maximum of 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.
He is being held in McCracken County Jail.
