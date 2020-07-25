Authorities identified the two men who died after a boat they were in capsized Thursday near Smithand Lock and Dam.
Late Thursday, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman Kevin Kelley said the first man whose body was recovered from the Ohio River was Kenneth Duncan, 60, of West Frankfort, Illinois.
The body of the second man, Christopher Shadowens, 46, of Herrin, Illinois, was recovered Friday afternoon near the dam, Kelley reported.
The men were reportedly fishing from an 18-foot jon boat below the dam around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Witnesses told authorities that the river’s current began pulling the boat toward the dam and the men unsuccessfully tried to drive away. Kelley said turbulent water battered the boat against the concrete and it capsized, spilling the men into the water and they both went under quickly.
