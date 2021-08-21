What flower is given on a 40th anniversary? What was the first spelling bee’s (1926) winning word? And, what is August’s other Flower of the Month along with Poppy? Gladiolus is the answer to all of the questions.
It is a perennial corm in the iris family along with many common garden flowers. Native to Asia and Northern Africa, gladiators wore the flower as protection when fighting. “Gladius,” Latin for sword, was given to the plant for its sword-like leaves.
It didn’t arrive in this country until the 1700s, when serious hybridization began to enlarge the small wild species to today’s 3-4-inch wide flowers. Fortunately, there are still some charming dwarf varieties. Nature’s pollinator is the same moth that visits petunias, zinnias and many other flowers. Glads also provide larvae for some butterflies.
Hybrid groups are grandiflora, primulines, glamini and nanus. Glads are cold hardy in zones 8-10. We are zones 6b-7a and can grow them by storing during the winter or planting deeper than usual and mulching. The nanus, dwarf hybrids are cold tolerant in 7-10 zones, including “Robinetta.”
Glad care: To winter over, cut foliage to 3-4 inches after flowering ceases, dig after the first fall frost, let sit for 1-2 days, remove soil, let dry on a screen or tray for two weeks at 80-85 degrees, and store in mesh or paper bags in a well-ventilated 35-45 degree place.
In the spring, plant after the last spring frost when soil is 55 degrees and before mid-June. Plant in sunny loamy well-drained soil, pointed-side up every 10 days for a succession of blooms until fall. Glamini can be planted in sun to partial-sun. Keep well-watered.
Order now for January 2022 shipping: Breck’s, Dutch Bulbs, and Eden Brothers. Brent and Beckys Bulbs varieties include Robinetta (red), Bocelli (creamy yellow), Vedetta (buff) and Sugar Brown.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Fertilize annuals for a late-season boost. Madonna lilies will start sending out roots this month. Plant with 2 inches of soil on top in well-drained soil that is in full sun. If soil is acidic, work in a small amount of lime before planting. Deadhead phlox before seeds, as new plants do not come back in true color. Deadhead perennials only for a cleaner looking garden. Stop fertilizing roses to allow them to harden off before winter. Deadhead and spray for black spot and mildew. Asters that are yellowed and flopping have “aster yellows” disease. It is transmitted by leafhoppers that carry the disease. There is no cure other than remove the plant, and do not replant in the same location for two years. Plant tall-bearded iris and oriental poppies to bloom next summer.
• Houseplants — Fertilize once a month with African Violet feed (related). Water thoroughly to wet all the roots, then allow the water to completely drain. Start repotting, trimming and preparing for coming in during the winter. Let soil dry out a bit before watering again.
• Lawn — The gardener’s adage is that when the moon is full, heighten the mover blade to 3 inches. Tonight is the Sturgeon full moon, peaking at 7 a.m.
• Trees — Tree roots appear on top of the ground when they are crowded. To save roots from mower damage, they may be covered with no more than 3 inches of mulch. Eventually roots will continue to come to the surface, however. Elm will tolerate covered roots.
• Vegetable — Use a water-soluble fertilizer on container-grown vegetables during excessive temperatures. Prune basil, mint and oregano to keep compact. Caterpillars on dill, fennel and parley are generally black swallowtail butterflies. Gently move to one or two plants. Black insects on gourds, pumpkins and squash are sucking squash bugs. Thoroughly spray leaves top and bottom with insecticidal soap.
• Event — Sept. 4-6, Labor Day Weekend: 44th Annual Japanese Festival at Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis. Times: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m-5 p.m. Monday. Tickets: events.missouribotanicalgarden.org or phone 314-577-5100.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
