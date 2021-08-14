August is known mostly for its miserably hot and humid weather, but did you know that it also has two Flowers of the Month? Poppy blooms June to September with the predominance of flowers in August. It is for their connection to war that the two flowers were chosen. In Roman times, August was the month in which most battles were fought. The poppy symbolized remembrance. The glad’s foliage resembled that of a sword giving it its botanic name gladius, meaning sword-shaped leaf. Both flowers were essential in medicine as well.
The perennial oriental poppy (Palaver orientalis) is the most commonly-grown poppy whose single and double flowers’ colors range from scarlet red to lavender and white. It requires little care other than six hours of full sun and rich, fertile, well-drained soil. It thrives on disturbed soil, being kept weed free and deadheaded to produce continual blooms. Most poppies spread by roots. If not deadheaded, in the fall they will self-sow though they may not come back true.
Drought is tolerated but they do need extra watering during dry periods. When flowering ceases, cut to the ground to stimulate regrowth. A new basal plate forms in fall and regrows in the spring. Perennial poppies are in hardiness zones 3-7, as it tolerates cold better than heat and humidity. Mulch new plants for over winter protection.
Annual poppies include opium from whose sap narcotics are derived. Iceland is a short-lived perennial that is grown as an annual. Shirley or Landers grows especially well in disturbed soil and was the source of Lt. Col. John McCrea’s (M.D.) poem “In Flanders Field.”
Good varieties: P. orientale “Beauty of Livermore” (red), “Patty’s Plum” (lavender to purple) and ”Turkenlouis” (orange), and P. rhoeus (Shirley)(red), carnation-like “Flemish Heirloom” (white streaked rose, double).
Sources: Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds (rareseeds.com) and selectseeds.com.
THINGS TO DO‘Nature takes over if the gardener is absent’
garden designer, author, and England’s Society of Garden Designers 2020 Lifetime Achievement recipient
• Garden and houseplants — Plant fall bloomers, including fall blue asters. Cease pruning lavender new-growth to allow it to harden. Cut old-growth back two-thirds after flowering is finished but not into hard wood. Start grooming outdoor houseplants to winter inside by mid-September. Take cuttings or pin down stems to the soil to start new plants. Repot if roots are growing over the edge, through the drain hole or circling.
• Spiders — Brown recluse spiders are active. A specific spider spray is effective but not always handy. Handy sprays include: a spray bottle with white or apple vinegar, or fill a spray bottle with 10-15 drops of peppermint essential oil (health food store). Also, try Febreze and hair spray. Vicks VapoRub will keep them away, but not kill. Nor will foggers or bombs. Prevention includes moving the bed from the wall, no boxes underneath or bedding touching the floor.
• Trees and shrubs — Cease fertilizing wisteria and other woody plants by the end of the month to allow new growth to harden before the first frost. Soak plants to a depth of 1 inch. Cut raintree pods (fresh and dried) for fall decoration. Water container grown plants, as their soil dries faster than in-ground especially when grown in clay and other porous pots.
• Weeds — Depending on the soil texture and moistness, pull, dig or cut weeds to the ground especially those setting and ready to scatter their seeds. To pull, place your hand at the base of the plant and gently pull in the direction of its growth. Dig to get all of the root system. Cut at the base when all else fails. Mark the location for when digging is feasible or in the spring when new growth appears.
Contact Carolyn Roof, the Sun’s gardening columnist at, carolynroof02@gmail.com.
