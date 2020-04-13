More than two years after the Marshall County High School shooting for which he stands accused, Gabe Parker remains incarcerated awaiting trial.
Parker's case, stemming from the Jan. 23, 2018 shooting that killed Preston Cope and Bailey Holt and injured more than a dozen others, has been set for an estimated month-long trial beginning June 1.
But in a video hearing Monday, attorneys moved to vacate that trial date due to uncertainties regarding how long restrictions within the legal system will remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last month, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John Minton issued an order, since updated, restricting in-person court proceedings including a ban on calling new juries through the end of May unless a special exception is granted.
Marshall County Circuit Judge Jamie Jameson said Monday that he has asked Minton for a special exception, but considering the jury pool in the Parker case could stretch into the high hundreds, he expressed concern about how that entire pool could congregate in one courthouse if social distancing recommendations remain in place.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust called the June 1 day “difficult, if not impossible” to keep.
“We’ve all done everything we can do, but we’re at a standstill,” Foust told Jameson.
The question of jury selection isn’t the only factor holding up the case, Foust said.
Both the commonwealth and the defense have cases that rely in part on the testimony of out-of-state witnesses, including doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Foust said.
He said he’s been in contact with the hospital, which is utilizing all of its available resources in the midst of the pandemic, and was advised that doctors might not be free for another six to eight weeks.
Foust also said he believed judges wouldn’t be inclined even to sign orders of attendance for medical witnesses due both to their necessity to the hospitals and concerns about catching the virus during travel.
Defense attorney Tom Griffiths said his team is facing similar difficulties with reaching out-of-state witnesses, complicated by stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders.
“They won’t come on their own steam. In order to get those three out-of-state witnesses, we’ll have to have them served out of state and get them compelled to come to Kentucky,” Griffiths said.
Both attorneys agreed a continuance would be in the best interests of all parties, and formally moved for the continuance near the end of the hearing.
Jameson didn’t rule on the motion, expressing concern at how long the case has remained unresolved, but noting that “nobody has a crystal ball” to know what restrictions might remain in place in June.
“This case has simply been out there too long,” he said, adding he was “very disappointed” to have to consider continuing the case.
“If it just can’t be done due to unforeseen circumstances, it just can’t be done.”
Jameson set another hearing for 10 a.m. April 28, also by videoconference, for discussion of other pretrial matters.
