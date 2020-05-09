As courts in Kentucky remain at a near standstill, a legal system heavily reliant on in-person hearings and procedures has been forced to adopt new technology and shift toward virtual proceedings if any progress is to be made.
Since the state’s Supreme Court mandated a shutdown of all but the most essential and time-sensitive in-person hearings in March — tentatively set to expire at the end of this month — attorneys have held adoptions, will signings and even guilty pleas via videoconference in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Especially in private practice, where attorneys usually bill by the hour, fewer hearings, meetings and clients can all translate to significant financial strain.
“You have to get creative,” said Abigail Barnes, who handles the bulk of criminal defense at the Alford Law Office in Paducah.
“There are still a lot of things you can do if you’re motivated to get it done.”
Barnes said some law firms are seeing less new business than usual, whether in the criminal or civil arena, and those who have not quickly adopted new technology haven’t been able to conduct as much work on their existing case loads.
Videoconferencing in particular has become a critical means for the handling of time-sensitive matters and meeting requirements.
McCracken judges already handled arraignments from the county jail via video, and have lately been conducting bond and other hearings that way.
“My experience with the jail system is they have been very cooperative and understanding of my clients’ concerns in relation to … me having access to them,” Barnes said.
Benton-based attorney Jeff Edwards said his firm, Blankenship and Edwards, has taken “a significant hit” financially.
Whether due to fewer arrests by law enforcement, particularly on minor offenses, or people forgoing other legal services due to financial difficulties or limiting public exposure, Edwards said, “There’s not a lot of new clients calling in.”
A self-proclaimed “old timer,” Edwards said he’s been grateful that the situation forced him to learn a lot about technology that he didn’t know previously.
“I’d never done anything like Zoom,” he said of the popular videoconference application.
“It’s really been entertaining to me.”
Edwards said he’s seen a good number of clients willing to entertain mediation services in lieu of trials which could be delayed for months at least, due to an expected backlog of cases once courtrooms reopen.
“At this point you can’t really promise anything,” he said.
Edwards said he hopes some of the technological changes stick around, especially videoconferencing with clients in jail, but said the legal business will likely always prioritize face-to-face interactions.
Barnes, who also said she prefers in-person meetings, said her firm hasn’t experienced as significant a financial crisis as others may have, especially because they’ve kept abreast of new tech and been quickly able to shift their operations.
“When this hit, it wasn’t as big of a change for me as it would have been for me four or five years ago,” Barnes said.
“Being able to adapt is paramount to being successful.”
