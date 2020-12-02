Giving Tuesday saw area nonprofits looking for the public’s generosity to keep them going.
It has been a rough year for them because they’re helping more people than usual, but they can’t do it alone.
One example is West Kentucky Allied Services in Mayfield, which says it helps people in any way it can. Community Services Block Grant Director Jenny Rushing said the organization added programs to assist more people.
“We’ve had people calling every day wanting to know if we can help with electric bills, water bills, sewer bills, rent, mortgage, (and) people are asking more for food,” she said.
It has several programs like the Light and Heat program, which helps people across eight counties pay their utility bills.
Rushing said it has recently helped people who’ve had their utilities cut.
“I’d say in the last two weeks, we had at least almost 10 households in every county, close to that, maybe give or take a little bit,” Rushing said.
She said some still haven’t reached out to receive assistance.
“Normally, our light-heat program, we usually have our first one that will run from October to December, and then we usually have a small break, and then we run from January to the end of March,” Rushing said.
“Since COVID has hit last March, we have ran one every month since they’ve actually added programs so that we have more funding to help with their utility bills.”
West Kentucky Allied Services is also asking for donations for its Santa for a Senior drive.
It’s not the only organization needing help.
Gavin Posey is an AmeriCorps VISTA member working with the Family Service Society. He said Family Service Society assists more than 400 seniors and disabled adults in Paducah and McCracken County.
“We have calls throughout the year of people saying, you know, ‘When can I sign up for the Christmas basket,’ so our senior citizens and disabled adults households really look forward to the Santa for a Senior packages,” Posey said.
“We’re really just hoping to get the word out that we’re looking for some food donations, if you’re feeling generous, some monetary donations, even household cleaning supplies, personal items, things like that.”
Posey said Family Service Society could always use donations and volunteers.
Same for West Kentucky Allied Services in Mayfield.
“If we weren’t here, there would be a lot of people who wouldn’t have a roof over their head; they wouldn’t have water, they wouldn’t have heat,” Rushing said.
To donate to West Kentucky Allied Services, call the office at 270-247-4046.
To donate to Family Service Society’s Santa for a Senior, visit its Facebook page.
Also, WPSD Local 6 is launching its Cards of Comfort program. It allows people to send cards to individuals in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Simply send a card to the station at 100 Television Lane, Paducah, KY, 42001, c/o Cards of Comfort.
The station will deliver the cards in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.