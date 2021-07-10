Since opening the doors in the spring of 2014, the Marshall County Children’s Art Center has continued growing to include children and adult programming, exhibits featuring local artists and yearly events and awards.
The center’s next endeavor is the transformation of its large outdoor grassy area into an interactive green space for the entire community to use.
While weeding the rain garden in April, Susi King, a director on the arts commission board, was approached by a retired landscape artist. Dave Shaffer and his wife, Liz, had moved to the area after retiring from doing government landscape projects.
“He (Shaffer) said, ‘I can develop this into something that becomes a destination for kids. We have that new library, we can do something with youth coming over for some kind of programing instead of it being unused green grass. We can make it an entity,’ ” arts commission past president Randy Fox said during a presentation to the Benton City Council in May.
At no charge to the center, Shaffer has designed an area that will be completed in three phases and will contain historical information in each section. According to George Milam, Shaffer has developed a heart for the art center and is also serving as project manager.
The property formerly belonged to the Morgan and Brandon families many years ago. While excavating the property in 2013 to build the center, crews came across the buried casket of Clara Brandon, who was an infant when she passed away. The commission later gave her a proper funeral and burial and placed a marker at her gravesite plus a family memorial stone next to the rain garden.
Having that historical connection to the space, the commission board wanted to keep Bill Morgan informed of the anticipated improvements. Fox said after walking the property and learning of the renovations coming, the Morgan family gave a $25,000 seed donation to the center to start Phase 1. The estimated cost of this phase is $30,000 to $35,000.
While Phases 2 and 3 are not fully defined, there is a roadmap laid to mimic the Phase 1 portion. Phase 1 will include a walking trail, made of decorative concrete, beginning at the corner of Elm and 12th streets. It will then move west to connect with trails that will be completed during the next two phases.
All trails will be ADA compliant and surrounded by trees and flower gardens. A temporary trail will be put in place from the corner of Elm and 12th streets going across the bridge into the parking lot of the center.
Milam said the commission is working on three interactive metal panels telling histories of Marshall County. The Phase 1 section of the project will include a node detailing the history of the site and including information about the Morgan and Brandon families. This area will also feature an attractive bench for seating with an appropriate concrete or stone screen wall to further compliment the area.
Funding for that portion of Phase 1 has become available and work has begun. A new curb was constructed in May, and the walking path and pavers along 12th Street were removed to make way for the new trail. The Marshall County High School mountain bike team removed the pavers and will use them on bike trails to fill in spaces that continuously hold water.
That part of Phase 1 is expected to be completed by early fall. Once more funding is raised, an appropriate sculpture will be erected in the sitting area.
Phase 2 will connect to two portions of the Phase 1 trail, making a circle around the current rain garden with an overlook adjacent to a retaining wall. It will also connect to 12th Street. This section will feature two of the historical nodes — one for the history of the City of Benton and one of the development of the site. It will also contain two sculptures and enhance the current rain garden.
Initial financial support from the Marshall County Arts Commission, City of Benton, Benton Gas System and Benton Wood Products has already been earmarked for this phase of the development. The total estimated cost of Phase 2 is projected to be $85,000 to $95,000.
The focal point of Phase 3 will be a covered outdoor learning center. A permanent trail will replace the temporary trail from Phase 1, running through a large open-aired gazebo that will accommodate 25-30 students. This area will also be ideal for the the library to use for programming.
“This really has been a cooperative effort of the whole city,” Milam said. “Its something the community can really be proud of and they are becoming stakeholders in.”
Milam said several business and individuals have donated financially or with in-kind donations and volunteering. Those include Industrial Steel, Benton Wood Products, Cole Lumber, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, students and teachers at Marshall County High School, and the Benton Water Department.
Designated donations for the landscape project can be sent to the Marshall County Children’s Art Center, 1202 Elm St., Benton, KY 42025. For more information, individuals can contact Milam at 270-703-0448. He welcomes the public to stop by and tour the center and green space.
“The ultimate vision is to make this part of town the crown jewel of Benton,” Milam said.
